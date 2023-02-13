10 Brilliant Coworking Spaces in Brooklyn

Brooklyn has seen meaningful change during the last decade. Yet, looking into its past, the borough has always been evolving — and it continues to do so. These are exciting times for coworking spaces, and although the ways in which we work might change, our core needs of community and a space for productivity remain.

To that end, Brooklyn has shown the world that it’s a leader in creating and embracing “the new.” But, at its heart, Brooklyn remains a richly diverse borough with neighborhoods of unique personality. Below, we’ll walk you through nine neighborhoods from Greenpoint to Gowanus offering a selection of brilliant coworking spaces in Brooklyn, each with their own unique points.

Address: 115 Myrtle Ave., 7th & 8th Floors, Brooklyn, NY 11201

With its roots planted in the very heart of downtown Brooklyn, The Orchard lives up to its name: It offers an excellent choice for teams in need of prime flex space or individuals after a private or coworking experience. Plus, with 50,000 square feet of floor space, this Brooklyn coworking space also offers full team suites, as well as private offices and open work areas.

At the same time, The Orchard looks after your working wellness by providing ergonomic workspaces, UV air purification, natural lighting and tons of plants. Meanwhile, within the fully equipped kitchen, you can enjoy unlimited coffee and tea. Or, you can purchase a variety of snacks and beverages.

Located on the seventh floor, getting to the 19-story high rise is easy with five major subway lines nearby. Set within the Brooklyn Commons Park, there are also a host of excellent eateries and wonderful public outdoor spaces to enjoy when grabbing lunch.

Address: 100 Bogart St., Brooklyn, NY 12206

Family owned and established in 2017, this coworking space in Brooklyn attracts startups, freelancers and entrepreneurs alike. It combines artistic interior design with functional office features that support your business. In addition to 24/7 access, members here benefit from conference and meeting room space, as well as virtual office services and flexible terms.

Experienced in hosting events, the multipurpose hub also includes a dedicated rooftop space with 360-degree views of the city (best at sunset!) that you can book for your next gathering or presentation.

Located in the artsy Bushwick neighborhood, 100 Bogart is within walking distance of the growing culture of local art galleries, vintage stores, dive bars and eateries. For example, just next door is Ichiran restaurant, where some say you’ll find the best ramen in town. And, the Morgan Avenue L subway line is just two blocks away.

Address: 77 Sands St., Brooklyn, NY 11201

Part of the Brooklyn tech triangle, thriving Dumbo was once a factory-filled ferry landing. Nowadays, and in keeping with the changes seen in the neighborhood, this Brooklyn coworking space has made its home in a converted warehouse campus. Featuring private offices, meeting rooms by the hour and dedicated desks, this location provides flexible options for teams of all sizes, as well as individuals. You can even bring along your furry friend.

Dumbo may be small, but it packs a big punch — from the famous vista of Brooklyn Bridge to the eclectic gallery and performance scene. Grab lunch from famous Grimaldi’s or Juliana’s Pizza and enjoy the waterfront views of Manhattan at Brooklyn Bridge Park, all less than a 10-minute walk away. Moreover, this space is just as easy to get to via High Street or York Street subway, which is only one stop from Manhattan.

Address: 1002 Dean St., Brooklyn, NY 11238

“Where brownstone Brooklyn meets downtown.” In 2020, the Crown Heights neighborhood saw this Brooklyn coworking space take over the now stylish building that was once a car service station. Within 21,000 square feet, Industrious offers plenty of flex space, private offices, exclusive conference rooms, a wellness room and an on-site café. And, membership options offer flexibility, allowing hybrid workers the chance to enjoy both private and shared spaces.

Located just off Franklin Avenue and with Washington Avenue close by, the location is a “Crown Heights dream” of the neighborhood’s best restaurants and coolest bars. Or, if you follow Franklin Avenue south, you’ll find yourself in Mount Prospect Park, at the Brooklyn Museum or in the Brooklyn Botanic Garden — all within a 15-minute walk.

Address: 109 North 12th St., 9th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11249

“Work beautifully” is an accurate summary of what you can expect to experience on the 9th floor of The William Vale. This Brooklyn coworking space sets you up for efficient work, while still providing superb comfort. In particular, this Malin location features communal mixed seating, dedicated desks, private offices, meeting rooms, phone booths, a library, a kitchen, and sweeping views of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

With an eye for detail, dedicated desks are custom-made of solid oak, each offering built-in power and lockable storage. Moreover, in addition to mixed seating options, meeting rooms, and private offices, there are also phone booths, a library and a kitchen with endless espresso. From the calm within to the bustling energy of Williamsburg below, the area is rich with excellent restaurants and bars.

Address: 1 Pierrepont Plaza, 12th Floor, Brooklyn, NY 11201

In Brooklyn Heights — a designated historic district — posh brownstones make up a neighborhood with beautiful streets named after fruits. A village in the middle of the city, there’s a strong community feel that makes its way right up to the 12th floor of One Pierrepoint Plaza, the home of this Brooklyn coworking space.

With the benefit of more than 20 years of experience in the coworking space industry, Regus offers a tailored service, providing a combination of office suites, private offices and coworking space. Here, the views of neighboring Columbus Park offer a calm environment for you, your team and your clients. Outside, take in the best views of Manhattan along the Brooklyn Heights Promenade or simply stroll the leafy streets and admire the beautiful homes. The 19-story postmodern office block also has nine subways nearby, plus bus lines to the Long Island Rail Road.

Address: 157 13th St., Brooklyn, NY 11215

Founded by two borough natives, this Brooklyn coworking space is one of 14 locations of The Yard on the East Coast. Boasting a rich history, original members include Uber and the writing team behind Birdman — the Oscar-winning film. From the bold, brick warehouse exterior to a courtyard providing sanctuary space, it’s easy to feel inspired and ready for work. And, the warm welcome felt at The Yard also extends to your pup!

Here, natural light flows through the large windows to meet the exposed brick and fine art mounted on walls throughout. In fact, the art program here is designed to provide members with fresh inspiration and consists of a quarterly rotation of artwork, coordinated in collaboration with 11 local curators.

With ergonomic chairs, there are a range of private office sizes available, as well as open coworking spaces located on the first and third floors. Each floor also offers conference spaces and kitchen amenities. There’s even a compact gym for a quick workout at lunch. Virtual office services, bike and general storage options are additional selections from the menu of amenities on offer. The space is also easily accessible, with nearby transit options including the F, R, and N trains via the nearby 4th Avenue to 9th Street and 9th Street subway stations, which are just a short walk away.

Address: 63 Flushing Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205

“An entire neighborhood under one roof.” Any list of creative coworking spaces in Brooklyn must include this ambitious, 675,000-square-foot landmark. Opened in 2019, the ship-shaped architecture is a statement development for the coworking space industry.

Across multiple floors, WeWork’s signature amenities are on offer, including full-floor offices, as well as event space, standing desks and bike storage. And, with the benefit of designing the space from scratch, floor-to-ceiling windows provide unobstructed views of Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Offering a distinct perspective of the city, this space even provides the opportunity to commute by water with a ferry dock right outside the lobby, thereby allowing direct access to Manhattan, Brooklyn and Queens.

Address: 750 Manhattan Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11222

In the heart of Greenpoint between the Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue subways, the elegant interiors of this Brooklyn coworking space prioritize productivity. And, as the name suggests, a diverse range of classes are on offer, too.

Everything you need to be productive is provided here, from private offices with adjustable desks to conference rooms varying in size. Or, for larger teams, Class & Co Greenpoint also offers the option of a custom build-out. Otherwise, the coworking area incorporates carefully selected furnishings, as do the many private areas, such as the six phone booths available. A hub for community, the dedicated event space here is also ready to host curated networking events.

With flexible membership plans available and a generous list of amenities on offer, everyone is catered to here, including your pet! As a bonus, just down the street, you’ll find Peter Pan Donuts — a 60-year-old local neighborhood staple.

Address: 175 Pearl St., Floors 1, 2 & 3, Brooklyn, NY 11201

As far as locations go, it’s hard to beat this coworking space in Brooklyn. Surrounded by the stimulating sights of Dumbo, this unique, loft-style space is an inspired working environment. You’ll find like-minded professionals here enjoying the various working spaces on offer, which include dedicated desks and comfy breakout areas, as well as contemporary office and meeting rooms. Fully serviced, this location also offers virtual office packages, as well as a variety of flexible memberships, which can include 24/7 access.

And, Spaces Dumbo is also easy to get to with convenient transit options, including the F train via the York Street station, as well as the A and C trains via High Street station. Alternatively, a ferry stop with service to Manhattan is less than a 10-minute walk away.

Though linked visually to Manhattan through all of the spectacular views on offer, Brooklyn remains its own city. Both a place to escape and find peace and quiet, as well as a hub for unmatched vibrancy, the Brooklyn coworking spaces above reflect this contrast, as well as provide you with the knowledge that Brooklyn is home to the best dynamic leaders in business.