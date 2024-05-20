Search Coworking Space

New Owner Swoops in to Save Downtown Denver’s The 410

May 20, 2024| Commercial Real Estate News, Deals, Featured, Office| Views: 0

The 410 office building offers occupants an excellent location in the heart of Denver that is easily accessible and surrounded by a wealth of amenities catering to all tastes and...

Mohr Signs Full-Building Tenant for Recovered Tornado-Stricken Warehouse in Indy Submarket

May 17, 2024| Commercial Real Estate News, Industrial, Leasing| Views: 0

The largest structure in the Mohr Logistics Park, Building 6 offers 1 million square feet of class A industrial space in the well-connected Indianapolis submarket of Whiteland. ...

Mediplex Completes Redevelopment of Medical Office in Philadelphia Suburb

May 13, 2024| Commercial Real Estate News, Development, Office| Views: 0

The redeveloped suburban Philadelphia medical office property brings modern outpatient healthcare services closer to the community....

New Uptown Dallas Office Tower Secures Construction Financing

May 10, 2024| Commercial Real Estate News, Development, Office| Views: 0

Pacific Elm Properties' new trophy Dallas office tower in the Uptown submarket is half pre-leased by the Bank of America. ...

Best Spots to Work Remotely in Seattle

May 9, 2024| Coworking| Views: 0

Seattle’s evolving work culture reflects a shift toward more flexible work environments, blending its rich history with modern amenities to create perfect spots for remote work....

Kobalt Music Reduces Footprint at 2 Gansevoort in New, 10-Year Deal

May 6, 2024| Commercial Real Estate News, Deals, Featured, Leasing, Office| Views: 0

Kobalt Music Group has opted to maintain a presence in the Meatpacking District by renewing its lease at 2 Gansevoort St. This decision comes after Kobalt previously subleased...

TNT Services Grows Industrial Footprint in Maryland

May 3, 2024| Commercial Real Estate News, Deals, Featured, Industrial, Leasing| Views: 0

TNT Services Group has announced the relocation and expansion of its suburban Maryland facilities. The company signed an agreement for 11,501 square feet of flex/R&D building...

Expert Insights: Pamela O’Brien Talks Office Design Trends, Challenges & More

April 30, 2024| Design & Architecture, Office, Q&A| Views: 0

For the latest interview in our Expert Insights Series, we had the pleasure of speaking with Pamela O’Brien, an award-winning luxury interior designer, writer, and speaker....

Latitude 33 Opens Downtown Los Angeles Office at The Collection

April 29, 2024| Coworking, Leasing, Office| Views: 0

One of the first large office buildings to rise in the now renowned retail corridor, The Collection offers some of the best flexible office space in the Los Angeles central...

Black Lion Acquires Miami Beach Building, Plans Ultra-Luxury Office Transformation

April 26, 2024| Commercial Real Estate News, Deals, Featured, Leasing, Mixed-use, Office| Views: 0

Black Lion — a prominent real estate development company led by Robert Rivani — has announced the acquisition of The Lincoln, a mixed-use property located at 1691 Michigan...

