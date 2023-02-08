The wealth of coworking spaces in Boston caters to a wide variety of professionals and creators in any business or industry, from entertainment arts to food, technology, and any “regular office enterprise.” Whether you’re an independent entrepreneur, a fresh startup, a remote employee at a large corporation or anything in between, the local coworking scene has a place for you to make the most of your workplace flexibility. Below, we put together a short list of 10 of the most highly appreciated coworking spaces in town.

Address: 200 Berkeley St., Boston, MA 02116

This Boston coworking space boasts an excellent location in the Back Bay: 200 Berkeley is easily accessible as it’s just a short walk from Arlington station for the Green Line, as well as the Back Bay Commuter and MBTA stations. What’s more, members here enjoy neighborhood perks like great proximity to the Boston Public Garden, as well as plenty of dining options suitable for social gatherings and business meetings alike.

Meanwhile, on-site amenities and services include: bicycle storage; a fitness center; a food hall that serves seasonal menus; a lockable wellness room; a mother’s room; and sound- and lighting-equipped lounges that can easily be converted to event space. Plus, staff members are always available to help out, and members can have their choice of hot desks; meeting rooms; common area or shared office dedicated desks; or private office suites or full-floor offices.

Address: 361 Newbury St., Floors 3, 4 & 5, Boston, MA 02115

Spaces Newbury Street offers a unique, inspiring work environment for local members, as well as national and international professionals on the go. Located just a few minutes from the Amtrak Back Bay station, this Boston coworking space is a highly convenient option for those traveling to or from Washington, D.C.; New York; and other major East Coast cities. Alternatively, members can also come and go via the T’s Green Line through the Hynes Convention Center stop nearby.

Coworking options here include fully serviced, flexible offices for single occupants or small teams; a selection of on-demand meeting rooms of various capacities; dedicated desk reservation; common work area coworking access; and virtual office services. Regular networking activities are also a big plus.

Address: 413 Neponset Ave., 1st Floor, Boston, MA 02122

In this southeast Boston coworking space, Revent Space offers a professional environment that’s dedicated to fostering a deeper sense of community. Here, entrepreneurs and small businesses can connect with like-minded professionals, as well as attract a growing customer base and find the space to grow past the initial stage of their business.

Virtual office memberships at Revent come with all of the usual benefits, in addition to access to physical office space when needed, as well as the possibility to host workshops, pop-up shops, seminars, and other events. Highly appreciated for its superior cleanliness, this coworking space in Boston is also loved by regulars for the quality of service and professionalism of the staff.

Address: 529 Main St., Suite 200, Charlestown, MA 02129

Located in the heart of Charlestown and within close proximity of Boston Harbor in what used to be an old confectionary factory, this coworking space is easy to find by the clock tower and original Schraffts logo that were preserved following the building’s adaptive reuse conversion. Inside the space, Regus welcomes members with contemporary and stylish decor.

In addition to the 100+ private offices, several meeting rooms, and common area desks, community members at this Boston coworking space also benefit from access to an on-site sandwich and coffee bar; gym and fitness room; outside seating areas; business lounge; and daycare facilities.

Address: 535 Albany St., 5th Floor, Boston, MA 02118

This first-of-its-kind Boston coworking space was created to cater to the needs of startups and small companies operating in food, foodtech, and media. Members of the welcoming community at The Food Loft regularly enjoy great baking alongside their workday inspiration. Not your typical work environment, the light-filled loft is decorated with unique sculptures, paintings, and hand-woven rugs, which further add to its unique, makerspace atmosphere.

Moreover, The Food Loft has also curated a network of mentors that includes founders, business leaders, investors, and more who offer invaluable real-world expertise in the food space to help new and innovative food businesses launch, grow and thrive.

Address: 225 Franklin St., 26th Floor, Boston, MA 02110

Industrious Post Office Square is located on the 26th floor of the striking high-rise at 225 Franklin St. in the heart of the city’s Financial District. Members of this Boston coworking space enjoy sweeping views of the skyline, Boston Harbor, and the Rose R. Kennedy Greenway. Plus, working at this excellent location also comes with easy access to the waterfront and South Station Train terminal, as well as major highways.

Amenities at the space include a wellness room; fast and secure internet access; office supplies and unlimited color printing; and access to private conference rooms. Meanwhile, building amenities add a fitness center, on-site parking, and retail and dining options to Industrious members’ convenience. Membership services and perks here include a dedicated member experience manager; daily breakfast and craft coffee; community events; and more.

Address: 200 State St., Suite C-1, Boston, MA 02109

Asylum CoLab is another Boston coworking space with a special twist: Designed for the arts and creative industries, this shared workspace is nestled in the heart of Boston’s downtown Financial District in Faneuil Hall.

Founded as an affordable solution for independent creative entrepreneurs to access spaces where they could bring their creative businesses to life, Asylum CoLab offers a fully equipped, welcoming environment for members and visitors to just create. Specifically, rehearsal space; an event venue; class and coaching spaces; a dedicated room for music instruction; a podcast studio, and more are accessible through individual, group, and institutional monthly membership options.

Address: 432B Baker St., West Roxbury, MA 02132

This Boston coworking space delivers on what many others promise: It’s like working from home, but better! Created specifically to serve working families with kids, Hopscotch Labs provides an all-in-one space that accommodates work, while also including Montessori-inspired play for the little ones. Make the most of your work-from-home days in this coworking and collaboration space, where the excellent Wi-Fi comes with unlimited coffee and tea. At the same time, children are well tended to by Montessori-style caregivers in the community play area.

In addition to the private event space offered at the West Roxbury location, Hopscotch Labs has also evolved into a coworking and play pop-up model. This allows this coworking and daycare concept to better serve the community by partnering with local businesses to meet families where they’re already spending time.

Address: 24 School St., 2nd Floor, Boston, MA 02108

This unbeatable location is one of 10 Workbar coworking spaces in Boston and the surrounding area. Workbar Downtown offers members everything they would expect from a corporate headquarters location with the superior atmosphere of a community-oriented entrepreneur space.

Located within 10 minutes of any local and regional mode of transportation, Workbar Downtown boasts excellent accessibility and offers a great variety of workspaces — from a collaborative café and shared desk area to noise-free study space, fully tech-equipped bookable meeting rooms, walk-in phone booths, private office suites and more. Workbar signature amenities include an immersive telepresence room and nursing spaces for young working parents.

Address: 100 Summer St., Boston, MA 02110

This highly appreciated Industrious coworking space in Boston is conveniently located close to South Station Train Terminal on the 16th floor of the high rise at 100 Summer St. Combining thoughtfully designed workspaces with best-in-class coworking amenities, Industrious FiDi is well-liked by regular clients for its great work atmosphere; courteous community members; friendly and helpful staff; and rotating selection of breakfast, snacks, and drinks.

Furthermore, the superior accessibility, attention to detail, modern design, and lush greenery throughout the work and breakout areas make Industrious FiDi an excellent choice for professionals in any industry, whether for regular work sessions or just to meet clients in an impressive space.

Boston coworking spaces present best-in-class amenities, excellent public transit accessibility, breathtaking views of the cityscape, and highly supportive entrepreneurial community atmospheres. As such, these spaces have something to offer any local resident or traveling professional on the go who’s searching for the ideal space in which to do their best work on any given day.