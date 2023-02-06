With a strong financial sector, booming tech industry, and enviable weather, Miami is the economic heartland of South Florida and home of a growing number of telecommuters. With this in mind, it should come as no surprise that Miami coworking spaces are among the most sought-after in Florida, with a growing number of locations offering diverse amenities and other advantages.

If you want to make magic happen in Magic City in one of Miami’s shared offices, keep reading for nine of the most creativity-inducing coworking spaces here:

Address: 6303 Blue Lagoon Drive Suite 400, Miami, FL 33126

Regus’ Waterford location at 6303 Blue Lagoon Drive is sure to put you in contact with nature and boost your productivity, while also keeping you in touch with the business world. Plus, its location in the Waterford Office Park — which spans 250 acres, including several lakes and impressive greenery — means the peace and quiet provided by nature is unparalleled.

At the same time, Waterford Office Park is also within easy reach of Miami Airport, while also offering easy access to I-95 and the Florida Turnpike to keep you connected to the rest of Miami for commutes or business meetings. Meanwhile, the coworking space itself has the classic Regus mix of top amenities and availabilities for day passes, dedicated desks and small private offices.

Address: 360 NW 27th St., Miami, FL 33127

The Wynwood Art district lives up to its name. Home to an eclectic mix of museums and galleries, it features a highly active artist community. No matter if you’re artistically inclined or just want to join a hip coworking office in the lively Wynwood neighborhood, WeWork’s Wynwood Garage location has you covered.

Here, the lounges are designed to offer the maximum amount of natural light. There are also well-stocked conference rooms and private offices, as well as on-site parking. Clearly, Wynwood Garage has everything the modern office worker might need.

Address: 80 SW 8th St., Suite 2000, Miami, FL 33130

The Brickell Bayview Center (alternatively known as the Brickell City Tower) is one of the foremost testaments of the 1980s skyscraper construction boom in the financial hub of Brickell. As such, if you prefer to telecommute from a coworking space in Miami that has a professional, business feel, HQ’s space in this Brickell landmark tower is a strong option.

Boasting spacious conference rooms (two of which offer great views of Miami’s downtown), the Brickell Bayview Center coworking office is perfect for wooing investors or impressing business partners. What’s more, coworking here means you have access to all of the high-end restaurants and entertainment that the area has to offer.

Address: 100 SE 2nd St., Suite 2000, Miami, FL 33131

Companies that want to offer their employees top-notch amenities and modern offices to work remotely from should consider Premier Workspaces’ Miami Tower private suites. With 38 offices adding up to 11,406 square feet, there’s a suite to fit anyone (and the professional-grade amenities are an added bonus).

Moreover, booking a private office here plants you right in the center of downtown Miami with an address in the instantly recognizable Miami Tower — a 47-floor landmark of the city that’s home to some of the most significant firms headquartered here.

Address: 218 NW 24th St., 2nd & 3rd Floors, Miami, FL 33127

The Wynwood Cube is another strong option for those who want their coworking space in Miami to have a modern, artistic touch or who want to enjoy Wynwood’s sights, sounds and tastes when their work is done. With fast Wi-Fi, flexible membership, private office options and a strong community spirit, Wynwood Cube is another great entry in the star-studded roster of Miami flexible spaces.

However, keep in mind that it’s coworking we’re talking about, so not all business has to happen at a desk or inside a conference room. That said, whether you want to use after-hours events and nearby entertainment options as extra opportunities to network or just to unwind after a day’s work, Wynwood is sure to excel.

Address: 2 S. Biscayne Blvd., #3200, Miami, FL 33131

With Quest Workspaces’ coworking space in Miami at 2 S. Biscayne Blvd., you can work from a professional environment right in the city’s downtown — all while enjoying impressive views of the Biscayne Bay. The location and address are sure to impress, as well. From private desks to conference rooms and virtual offices, all of your business needs can be met here.

Moreover, 2 South Biscayne has a plethora of other advantages and amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center; dry cleaning; and even an on-site deli, florist and shoeshine.

Address: 201 S. Biscayne Blvd., 28th Floor, Miami, FL 33131

Just down the street from the previous entry is Regus’ Miami Downtown coworking office, another strong option to consider for freelancers who want to join a vibrant business community or for companies that want to offer employees excellent office amenities without a long-term lease commitment.

Here, Miami Downtown has breathtaking views of the bay, as well as the rest of the Miami skyline. Plus, after work, you can go see a Miami Heat game or connect with like-minded coworkers in the frequent, community-led events that take place here.

Address: 78 SW 7th St., Miami, FL 33130

This Miami coworking space in the Brickell City Centre — another top-of-the-line coworking office operated by WeWork — offers the perfect marriage of glass-window professionalism and a cool factor. With a great location in the recently completed Brickell City Centre development, it’s a paradise for high-end shoppers, latte enjoyers and business professionals alike. And, its proximity to the rest of Brickell means you’ll never run out of things to do.

However, the coworking office itself is awe-inspiring, as well. Featuring WeWork’s established mix of complete amenities — in addition to a spacious, greenery-filled outdoor terrace — Brickell City Centre can be the launching pad for any business professional, artist or other freelancer.

Address: 1111 Brickell Ave., Miami, FL 33131

If you’re coworking on the go, the coworking space operated by Industrious at 1111 Brickell Ave. can be a smart choice. Interestingly, the coworking space is integrated with the JW Marriott Hotel, thereby serving travelers, as well as locals who want to log into work from a new, professional setting.

But, a change of scenery isn’t the only reason 1111 Brickell Ave. can convince you to leave the home office. Here, you’ll be right at the center of the bustling Brickell neighborhood, which can provide plentiful opportunities for networking with other people in your business, as well as experiencing the local food scene and Miami’s renowned nightlife.

In a city as vibrant as this, it’s no surprise that the coworking spaces in Miami offer so much in terms of amenity, design and variety. That said, the city is experiencing a considerable influx of professionals and its coworking offices are scrambling to meet demand from those with remote work-compatible jobs. Consequently, if you want to join a tightly knit community of digital nomads, you’ll surely find what you’re looking for and much more in Miami.