The coworking spaces in Manhattan stand testament to the fact that, in recent years, Manhattan has become much more than its entrenched reputation as the financial capital of the world. In fact, the borough’s prestige and massive investment potential has attracted a multitude of tech giants from Silicon Valley and elsewhere, thereby adding a layer of 21st-century innovative spirit to Manhattan’s strong roots.

According to statistics from the end of 2022, around half of Manhattan workers still telecommute. As a result, demand for Manhattan coworking space may be the highest it’s ever been, with freelancers and tech teams alike counting themselves among their steady clients. So, while summarizing such a robust and diverse market is nearly impossible, we nevertheless set out to highlight some of the stand-out coworking and shared offices in Manhattan (in no particular order).

Address: 135 Madison Ave., 8th Floor, New York, NY 10016

If you want to work within reach of the high-end shops and eateries of NoMad, Blender Workspace might be just the Manhattan coworking space for you. That’s because a desk here can have you telecommuting just a few blocks from the Empire State Building and Grand Central Station, while also enjoying top-notch amenities and an environment with plenty of natural light.

Featuring fiber Wi-Fi for a quality connection; managed reception and hospitality services; and on-demand catering, as well as flexible cancellation, this coworking office can be perfect for remote office workers and freelancers alike.

Address: 18 W. 18th St., New York, NY 10011

Spanning eight floors and situated in the Flatiron District with easy access to Union Square, this dog-friendly Manhattan shared space operated by WeWork offers everything a modern digital nomad or remote team could ever need.

Granted, this location boasts ample natural light and welcoming decor, but looks aren’t all it has going for it: Those choosing to rent a hotdesk or private office here can also benefit from WeWork’s package of services, including printing stations; private phone booths; tech and event staff; and 24-hour access.

Address: 405 Lexington Ave., Floors 1, 7, 8 & 9, New York, NY 10174

The Chrysler building is one of Manhattan’s most recognizable high-rises, which is both a testament to the borough’s financial history and to the Roaring Twenties as a whole. And, thanks to this Spaces-run coworking office, you can experience this iconic skyscraper from the inside as you work remotely.

In addition to the potential of an excellent business address for companies, individuals looking to rent a desk here can benefit from on-demand meeting rooms, flexible membership programs, customizable services for events and more.

Address: 501 5th Ave., New York, NY 10017

Coworking isn’t only an option for office workers. In recent years, the trend has also extended into several other fields, one of which is health care. In that vein, medical suite and shared office operators offer professionals the spaces and amenities they need, whenever they need it.

In fact, Unified Health Suites offers precisely that situated at the corner of 5th Avenue, just one block from Bryant Park and Grand Central Station. Services are offered by the hour, day, or month, and include private offices, staff assistance and marketing.

Address: 445 Park Ave., 9th & 10th Floors, New York, NY 10022

The most important (but by no means only) advantage of this coworking space is the fact that any organizational tenant leasing a private office here joins a roster of well-known companies. At the same time, individuals who want to establish themselves also gain networking opportunities.

Specifically, 445 Park Ave. offers various plans ranging from coworking lounge access passes to customizable private office leases. Similarly, virtual offices are also available for companies looking to benefit from a prestigious address, such as one on Park Avenue.

Address: 21 W. 46th St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10036

With 18 meeting rooms distributed across 12 floors and highly adaptable contract terms, WorkHouse NYC is a strong option for anyone in need of flexible space — be it a single telecommuter or a team comprised of dozens of members.

Here, you can enjoy benefits that include friendly, on-site staff; event space; and even an outdoor terrace to enjoy the bustle of the Diamond District and the rest of Midtown. And, after hours, the coworking space’s ideal location is sure to offer countless opportunities both for entertainment, as well as after-hours networking with its famed shopping scene.

Address: 590 Madison Ave., 21st Floor, New York, NY 10022

With Regus’ Manhattan coworking space in the IBM Building on the corner of 57th Street and Madison Avenue, you can log into work while enjoying an incomparable view of Central Park. Situated on the 21st floor of the property and with an awe-inspiring, three-floor lobby, coworking here will impress your prospective customers or investors in several ways.

The coworking space itself is equally impressive: With well-equipped business lounges and conference rooms, keeping in touch is easy. And, with Regus’ full suite of amenities and services, as well as other advantages — like having some of the most renowned restaurants in NYC just across the street — 590 Madison Center is a great option for anyone looking for coworking in Manhattan.

Address: 148 Lafayette St., New York, NY 10013

If you want to join in on the coworking trend in Lower Manhattan or you prefer the artistic feel of SoHo to the bustle of Midtown, 148 Lafayette St. might be exactly what you’re looking for.

Situated between Little Italy and Chinatown and spanning three floors in a 12-story building, WeWork’s 148 Lafayette St. coworking office is the perfect mix of professionalism and creativity. The modern lounges and large windows complement the neighborhood’s unique setting, and WeWork’s package of amenities — ranging from state-of-the-art conference rooms to community events and complimentary coffee — will ensure that you get the full benefit of coworking.

Address: 1325 Avenue of the Americas, 27th & 28th Floors, New York, NY 10019

Few things scream “Manhattan” as much as Skyscraper Alley, and this Regus-operated coworking office can place you right at the heart of the concrete jungle.

This Manhattan coworking space is one of Regus’ largest in the nation with more than 400 workstations — and its amenities and location match its size. With angled, floor-to-ceiling windows, you can enjoy sunlight and the sights of Midtown at the same time. What’s more, networking is easy with such a large number of fellow coworking enthusiasts and frequent community events. At the same time, the location is ideal for any after-work entertainment you could possibly want, with proximity to Central Park and great restaurants, as well as venues and galleries.

Address: 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 2nd & 33rd Floors, New York City, NY 10105

Just a short walk from the previous entry, the Virgo Business Center offers the same location benefits of Regus’ Manhattan flexible office with the added perk of being run by a small operator.

Occupying the entire 33rd floor of a Class A office building between 54th and 55th streets, the Virgo Business Center has noteworthy characteristics, including an impressive lobby, on-site garage and easy access to public transportation. Furthermore, there are private offices and team rooms that can accommodate anywhere between one and 10 workers, while the modern design of the conference rooms and lounges is sure to leave a positive impression.

Address: 12 E. 49th St., 11th Floor, New York, NY 10017

WeWork’s coworking space dubbed WeWork Tower 49 encompasses 16 floors of a tower within close proximity of the Rockefeller Center and St. Patrick’s Cathedral. This Manhattan coworking space features the classic WeWork blend of extensive private offices, as well as hotdesks. Here, staff pride themselves on catering to every need that members might have — from stocked kitchenettes and frequent events to brainstorming spaces and more.

The heart of the City that Never Sleeps is simultaneously bustling and eclectic, accommodating both businessmen reminiscent of the city’s many golden ages, as well as digital nomads who underscore Manhattan’s adaptability to current trends. And, with so many Manhattan coworking spaces at the ready with workspaces that are amenity-rich and relaxing, but also professional, all you have to do is choose the right space for you. Because, if you want it, Manhattan most certainly has it.